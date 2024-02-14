Vaccinated dead people EMIT BLUETOOTH MAC ADDRESS in Graveyard- Dr Pedro Chavez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Chávez found that 2021-22 burial sites emitted Bluetooth MAC addressees, while the sites of earlier decedents did not. In a separate study the doctor isolated vaccinated and unvaccinated people from devices and other RF interference. All of the vaccinated emitted a MAC address. And so did the unvaccinated who took a PCR test.
Source: https://www.comusav.com/bluetruth/
