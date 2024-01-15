University of Cambridge student killed by VAXX poison injections

20-year-old Clarissa Nicholls, killed by vax poison injections.

Hilary Nicholls. @Hils_Nicholls "In our family we have all had different vaccines. So my husband and son can go on holiday to the few green listed countries in Europe but I can't join them? Now I know what discrimination feels like. 💉🦠☀️#VaccinePassport"

12:20 PM · Jul 2, 2021

https://archive.fo/Ijyqr

"William Makis MD. @MakisMD London, UK - 20 yo Clarissa Nicholls collapsed & died suddenly from cardiac arrest on May 7, 2023 while hiking in France. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines cause myocarditis in 1 in 30 people, women affected equally as men. ⬆️ risk of sudden cardiac arrest"

https://twitter.com/MakisMD/status/1674258940736212992

Vance Murphy. @vancemurphy 21 year old Clarissa Nicholls collapsed and died while hiking. She was a student at Cambridge University, who required covid vaccination.

https://twitter.com/vancemurphy/status/1671154383034413060

Channel 4 News. @Channel4News "This silent killer affects mainly those people who are actually quite fit."

"An estimated twelve people aged between 14 and 35 in the UK, die every week from sudden cardiac death, often with no prior symptoms, according to the charity Cardiac Risk."

https://twitter.com/Channel4News/status/1723748683340988628

