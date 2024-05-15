'Zelensky Conned Us': Ex-British PM Adviser: 'Putin Knew We Were Jokers'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Zelensky Conned Us': Ex-British PM Adviser Blasts West, Says 'Putin Knew We Were Jokers Before War'. A British Political Strategist dissed The West and said its fight against Russia had been a "disaster" amid Ukraine war. He claimed that Western sanctions had only strengthened Russia-China relations. The Ex-British official also called Ukraine a "corrupt s**thole".