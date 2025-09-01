BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Documents Show Obama’s FDA Was Buying Fetal Parts - ‘Fresh, Never Frozen”
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
224 followers
142 views • 2 weeks ago

Mass unmarked graves have been discovered on U.S. soil; thousands of children buried in silence, and the trail leads directly to Barack Obama. Investigators now believe these bodies are tied to the adrenochrome trade, a network that thrived during his time in power.

Declassified government records lay it out in black and white. Federal contracts, invoices, sales receipts, names, dates, and dollar amounts; all pointing to the same conclusion: a system built on the harvesting of children and the trafficking of unborn lives.

And if that weren’t horrifying enough… there’s hidden footage, private conversations, powerful people caught laughing, bragging about the mansions, the cars, the fortunes they’ve made in blood.

Keywords
adrenochromechildren killedobamas fdahidden footagefortunes made in blood
