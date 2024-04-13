BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dumped In A Tent Without Water Under The Hot Sun, His Eyes Burst Into Tears When He Saw Me
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
40 views • 04/13/2024

The Moho


Apr 10, 2024


Dumped In A Tent Without Water Under The Hot Sun, His Eyes Burst Into Tears When He Saw Me...


On 21 March, a truck driver found Snow on the road side .Look like he got hit by a car and they dumped him there. They also made a tent for him but it doesn't help much. Snow wasn’t able to move at all, or even stand up. With nothing to drink, he got exhausted under the sun. The nice truck driver decided to take Snow home but then figured out Snow was disabled so he called us...


Credit To: Every Life Counts Rescue

•PayPal: [email protected]

Or PayPal link : https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Every...

•Bank account: RO49BRDE390SV19932693900

Bic code: BRDE

Swift code: BRDEROBUXXX

Name: Marascu Ioana Teodora

•Revolut : https://revolut.me/93ioana


#TheMoho, #SobbedDog, #RescueDogInATent

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-jCPPpXhug

