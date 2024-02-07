BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hawley Forces Zuckerberg To Apologize To_Families Of Child Exploitation Victims In Big Tech Hearing
Public Advocate of the US
Public Advocate of the US
47 views • 02/07/2024

Mark Zuckerbergs Platform has caused harm to thousands of children across the U.S. We thank Senator Hawley for


Follow Senator Hawley here:

Twitter:


 / senhawleypress

Facebook:


 / senatorhawley

Instagram:


 / senatorhawley

Website: http://www.hawley.senate.gov


To Learn more, please visit our website

https://www.publicadvocateusa.org/news/article.php?article=12719


Public Advocate is a 501 c 4 organization under the IRS Rules, Public Advocate has grown into a dedicated group of young conservatives in Washington, D.C., with a network of volunteers and supporters nationwide. Our continuous growth over the years is due to the fact that we have never wavered from our firm conviction that political decisions should begin and end with the best interests of American families and communities in mind.

Keywords
trumpfacebooktruthsenatechild abuselgbtpedophilestransgendergender dysphoriazuckerbergtwo genders
