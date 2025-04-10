From Bullying to Success: Our Kids' School Experience in El Salvador

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today’s video, I’m sharing a personal update on our life in El Salvador. 💬 My daughter experienced bullying at school, and I’ll explain how the principal handled the situation. Meanwhile, my son had a big moment—he gave a presentation in Spanish! 🎤🌟 My husband and I have also started teaching English on Saturdays, which has been an exciting journey. Plus, I’ll take you along as we cross the highway to walk to the mall (a bit nerve-wracking! 😬). And lastly, we have an update on our fundraiser—thank you all for your amazing support!
If you enjoy our content, don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe to follow our journey in El Salvador! 🇸🇻✨
🔥 Support our fundraiser for the local school’s parking lot! 🔥
🔗 GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking
🔗 Blink Wallet & Bitcoin Lightning payments available
If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use
https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars
🔔 Stay Connected!
📢 Subscribe for more videos about our life in El Salvador!
💬 Leave a comment—have you or your kids ever faced bullying? How was it handled?
📌 Follow Our Journey:
📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/
📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/
✉️ Email: [email protected]
📌 Chapters:
00:00 – Intro
00:21 – My Daughter Was Bullied at School
01:34 – How the Principal Handled It
02:51 – My Son’s Spanish Presentation at School
05:09 – Teaching English on Saturdays
06:54 – Uber vs In-Drive
08:35 – Crossing the Highway to Walk to the Mall
09:55 – Fundraiser Update