From Bullying to Success: Our Kids' School Experience in El Salvador
Hagenaars Family
12 views • 5 months ago

In today's video, I'm sharing a personal update on our life in El Salvador. 💬 My daughter experienced bullying at school, and I'll explain how the principal handled the situation. Meanwhile, my son had a big moment—he gave a presentation in Spanish! 🎤🌟 My husband and I have also started teaching English on Saturdays, which has been an exciting journey. Plus, I'll take you along as we cross the highway to walk to the mall (a bit nerve-wracking! 😬). And lastly, we have an update on our fundraiser—thank you all for your amazing support!

If you enjoy our content, don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe to follow our journey in El Salvador! 🇸🇻✨

Keywords
el salvadorteaching englishexpat lifecultural differenceslife updatemoving to el salvadorexpat familysafety in el salvadorlife in central americaschool in el salvadorbullying at schoolschool problemsraising kids abroadhomeschool vs public schoolparenting abroadfundraiser updatetraveling with kidsspanish language learningwalking in el salvadorcrossing the highwayteaching abroad
Chapters

📌 Chapters:

00:00 – Intro

00:21 – My Daughter Was Bullied at School

01:34 – How the Principal Handled It

02:51 – My Son’s Spanish Presentation at School

05:09 – Teaching English on Saturdays

06:54 – Uber vs In-Drive

08:35 – Crossing the Highway to Walk to the Mall

09:55 – Fundraiser Update

