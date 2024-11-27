❗️Policeman found guilty of manslaughter killed 95 year old nursing home patient with a Taser

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️NSW Police Officer Kristian White been found guilty of manslaughter after he shot and killed 95 year old nursing home patient Clare Nowland with a taser.
Commissioner Karen Webb perplexed journalists with an amazing word salad carefully avoiding every question and being as vague and general as humanely possible.
Clearly Constable Kristian White will appeal and be let off the charge. The system always protects it's own...