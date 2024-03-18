U.S. Earthquake if We Split Israel & Israel-Gaza War 03/18/2024

Netanyahu has Vowed that they will enter Rafah. They will complete the elimination of Hamas and will bring total victory for the people of Israel. Then we take a look at Chuck Shumer’s speech where he declared “Israeli Elections are the only way” for the future of Israel. He also stated that the U.S. will have no choice but to play “a more active role” in shaping Israeli Policy. Finally, Pastor Stan shares more info about the Red Heifers as sacrifice begins in Israel.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support