Al-Qassam Bombs Beersheba for Israel Massacring Civilians in Gaza
The bombing of the occupied city of Beersheba with a missile salvo in response to the massacres against civilians. 2024/05/10
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
