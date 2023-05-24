Let's Get Political!

Everything in our culture is telling us to sit down and be quiet, except the Word of God. Isn't this definition from the 1828 Dictionary telling!



POL'ITICS, noun The science of government; that part of ethics which consists in the regulation and government of a nation or state, for the preservation of its safety, peace and prosperity; comprehending the defense of its existence and rights against foreign control or conquest, the augmentation of its strength and resources, and the protection of its citizens in their rights, with the preservation and improvement of their morals. Politics as a science or an art, is a subject of vast extent and importance. ~ 1828 Noah Webster Dictionary

