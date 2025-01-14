BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️ "We care not about the land but about the people" - Sergei Lavrov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
5 months ago

❗️ "We care not about the land but about the people" - Sergei Lavrov 

Lavrov also said: 🔥 The $150 billion damage from the California fires is comparable to the amount the US "pumped" into Ukraine - Lavrov 

The US has many problems, poverty is at every step, if you leave the central parts, he added. 

Democracy for the West means only one thing: I do what I want — Lavrov
"They consider it possible to issue a verdict based on the election results," the Russian Foreign Minister said. 

The head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry has been invited to the Russian Federation; his visit may take place soon, Lavrov said.

First we need to listen to the Greenlanders — Lavrov on the possibility of Trump buying Greenland
“Just as we listened to the residents of Novorossiya, Crimea and Donbass,” he added

