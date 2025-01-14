© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ "We care not about the land but about the people" - Sergei Lavrov
Lavrov also said: 🔥 The $150 billion damage from the California fires is comparable to the amount the US "pumped" into Ukraine - Lavrov
The US has many problems, poverty is at every step, if you leave the central parts, he added.
Democracy for the West means only one thing: I do what I want — Lavrov
"They consider it possible to issue a verdict based on the election results," the Russian Foreign Minister said.
The head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry has been invited to the Russian Federation; his visit may take place soon, Lavrov said.
First we need to listen to the Greenlanders — Lavrov on the possibility of Trump buying Greenland
“Just as we listened to the residents of Novorossiya, Crimea and Donbass,” he added