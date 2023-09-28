Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get access to StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, my new book and the History of Philosophers series!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022





Dear Stef: how can one learn to forgive oneself, and even love oneself after making some serious mistakes and and bad decisions? No excuses, though I could site childhood etc, but it's my fault. Separated now because of it. Started therapy, really working on myself, but the shame remains. I've come out a more genuine, honest, virtuous person, but the shame remains. Kind regards from long time subscriber and rare - but generous - donator.









can it be a demand if its never made?/is that not just a wish? And I can demand Elon Musk give me ten million dollars but without a credible threat of harm to him or someone he cares for that is not much of a demand and would be ignored. If it is credible its immotal and illegal unless I am in govt.

Or I make heck of a pitch. One for the angels so to speak. Appealing to logic with a real humdinger of a case as to why he would make a lot of money from it, and convince his accontants.

Or lastly an appeal to emotion so moving.and convinving he is so moved by it to open.his heart and wallet. Then my demands might be answred in the.affirmative. do you think stef bot would be able to script such an appeal? Lol.

But my real point I think even if it could doing so under false pretense is.a violation of UPB and a genuine scuzxy behaviour asides from.that fact.



