Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli soldier reportedly kidnaps Palestinian baby from Gaza
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
179 views
Published 2 months ago

An Israeli army captain took a Palestinian baby girl from her home in Gaza back with him to Israel, according to an interview with a friend. Rights groups are calling for an investigation. The soldier has since died from Gaza war wounds, and the baby’s identity and whereabouts remain unknown.

Mirrored - Al Jazeera

Keywords
gazababykidnappingidf

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket