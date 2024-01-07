Israeli soldier reportedly kidnaps Palestinian baby from Gaza

An Israeli army captain took a Palestinian baby girl from her home in Gaza back with him to Israel, according to an interview with a friend. Rights groups are calling for an investigation. The soldier has since died from Gaza war wounds, and the baby’s identity and whereabouts remain unknown.
Mirrored - Al Jazeera
