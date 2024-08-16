Chuck Schumer Can’t Even Walk Down the Street in His Own State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A group of Hispanic men berated Chuck Schumer at a parade in New York City, accusing him of destroying the city and calling him a scumbag and a loser.
