Everything You Need to Know about the Government’s Mass Censorship Campaign

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson
Feb 16, 2024
Unlock all-new shows from Tucker and his team: https://bit.ly/3RCq6cc
The national security state is the main driver of censorship and election interference in the United States. "What I’m describing is military rule," says Mike Benz. "It’s the inversion of democracy."
Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content: https://www.youtube.com/@TCNetwork/fe...
Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson
Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates!
#TuckerCarlson #MikeBenz #censorship #DonaldTrump #X #BarackObama #freespeech #nationalsecuritystate #news #politics #militaryindustrialcomplex #ElonMusk #MarkZuckerberg #HillaryClinton #MKUltra
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRYSKaS-XtQ