It's All About Ukraine $

It’s always about Ukraine — because they have something on Biden.

They are not our friends.

Ukrainians were knee-deep in the effort to sabotage Trump.

Consulting firms linked to Blinken & Nuland advised Ukraine on how to spend U.S. foreign aid.

Nobody gives a sh!t about you.

Leftist commies hate you; they’re all getting rich off Ukraine.





The Dan Bongino Show | 3 October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3mokva-its-all-about-ukraine-money-ep.-2021-10032023.html

