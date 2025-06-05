BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Landmark Trial: Did Hospital Protocol Kill Grace Schara? | COVID, DNR & Medical Negligence Exposed
Our Amazing Grace
The civil trial in the wrongful death case of Grace Schara—a 19-year-old with Down syndrome—has officially begun in Appleton, Wisconsin. Grace's family is suing Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, alleging that hospital staff administered a cocktail of powerful sedatives and issued a Do-Not-Resuscitate (DNR) order without consent, leading to her tragic death in 2021.


Grace’s parents claim her death was not caused by COVID-19, but by Precedex, lorazepam, and morphine—all administered while she was in respiratory distress. The case accuses the hospital of medical negligence, battery, and violating informed consent.


This is the first trial in the nation directly challenging COVID-19 as the listed cause of death.


💔 Hear emotional testimony from Grace’s mother, Cindy Schara, who shares her daughter's joyful life—filled with dance, violin, plays, and handwritten notes.


⚖️ Testimonies from Dr. Gavin Shokar and other medical professionals are expected throughout the 3-week trial. Will justice be served?


📍 WATCH. SHARE. STAND FOR TRUTH.

👉 Follow the trial and learn more: www.ouramazinggrace.net

🎥 Stream live at: www.CHD.tv


Report from WFRV Local 5 Fox Valley

