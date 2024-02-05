‘God’s Army’ convoy arrives in Eagle Pass, Texas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feb 4, 2024
‘God’s Army’ convoy activists have reached Eagle Pass, Texas to prevent further mass illegal immigration from Mexico to the US.
