🚨A taxpayer-funded organization in Oregon called Hacienda Community Development Corporation is offering $30,000 for new home purchases to only non-American citizens — DACA recipients, asylees, and green card holders can apply.





VARNEY: “Pathetic. This is buying the votes of the people that Democrats have spent four years importing, with YOUR taxpayer dollars, while EXCLUDING American citizens from eligibility.





This is state-sponsored discrimination against American citizens.





Investigate it, and shut it down.