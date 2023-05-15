Decoding the Occult Branding of Samaritan's Purse (Franklin Graham)

In this video, we decode the Occult logo and branding of Franklin Graham's popular charity, Samaritan's Purse. We expose several layers of "mark of the beast" and Code 666 symbolism, touching also on the invocation of the goddess, the Eye of Horus, some "cross-line NLP" and a few very interesting anagrams!





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SamaritansPurseDecoded.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com