They are FREAKING OUT over Tucker Carlson’s Putin interview _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
215 views • 02/09/2024

Mirrored Content


Tucker Carlson confirmed that he will be publishing an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the interview will be published uncensored on X, per a promise from Elon Musk. In his announcement, he points out how the West has not been able to hear about this war from both sides and that we should be able to hear everything about a war that is destroying lives and economies. How could anyone refute that, I thought to myself upon watching this. And then the media proceeded to surprise me once again with their creativity to promote ignorance.

newsinterviewvladimir putinrussiatucker carlson
