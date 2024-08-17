Mass vaccination and POLICE DEATHS - Part 13

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coppers are being wiped out at extrodinary levels since the poisonous covid shots were injected into a majority of the population.
It is a complete genocide, and ironically the police are doing nothing about it, which is evidence of what a perverse and upside down world we are living in.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/