https://gettr.com/post/p2aruwi32cb
3/7/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The vaccine disaster is brewing around the world, the global financial economic crisis is approaching closer, and the fear has been shrouding the entire world
#vaccinedisaster #financialcrisis #ccpthreat
3/7/2023 文贵盖特：疫苗灾难正在全球发酵，全球金融危机也在步步紧逼，恐惧已经笼罩全球
#疫苗灾难 #金融危机 #中共威胁