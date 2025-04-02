God Hardened Pharoahs Heart Romans 9 14 18 Morning Manna April 1, 2025 This is going to mess up some people's theology, 12 tribes, so if you're a member of one tribe you cant

In this episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc delve into Romans 9:14–18, exploring God's sovereign mercy and justice. The discussion emphasizes that salvation is not based on human effort or merit but on God’s will. They reflect on the divine right to show mercy or harden hearts, citing Pharaoh as a biblical example used to display God's power. The episode also touches on reconciling human notions of fairness with divine sovereignty.

The importance of repentance and living “in Christ”

The example of Pharaoh’s hardened heart and God’s purpose in it

The rejection of salvation by merit or birthright (e.g., Esau and Pharaoh)

Romans 9:14 – "Is there unrighteousness with God? God forbid"

Romans 9:15 – "I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion"

Romans 9:16 – "It is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that showeth mercy"

Romans 9:17 – "Even for this same purpose have I raised thee up, that I might shew my power in thee"

Romans 9:18 – "Therefore hath he mercy on whom he will have mercy, and whom he will he hardeneth"

Exodus 33:19 – "I will make all my goodness pass before thee... and will be gracious to whom I will be gracious"

Exodus 9:16 – "For this cause have I raised thee up, for to shew in thee my power"

Hebrews 3:15 – "Today if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts"