BREAKING: ANOTHER BANK COLLAPSES! - Contagion Heats Up As Banking System CRUMBLES!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the continued collapse of the banking system as First Republic Bank crashes following massive bank runs and withdrawals leading many to speculate that the government will be seizing the bank effective immediately.

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank which then lead to European contagion as Credit Suisse collapsed and was bought out by UBS, there have been 186 banks reported to have similar if not worse risk than SVB.

Deposits are not covered by the banks and it is a recipe for disaster. The FDIC admits they barely cover anything and it appears that this contagion will be used as an excuse for a central bank digital currency system (CBDC) which will completely enslave the populace to technocracy.

Robert Kiyosaki has echoed this concern saying that we are seeing the introduction of a dystopian CBDC system that will control our every monetary move.





In this video, we go over the problems and what solutions are present in order to survive this Great Reset scenario we're all effected by.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





