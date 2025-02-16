Release of prisoner Anas Al-Aqra, 28 years old, from the town of Qabalan southeast of Nablus as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces released the prisoner Anas Al-Aqra, 28 years old, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He is from the town of Qabalan, southeast of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to the terms of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. Four Zionist women were released by the resistance in exchange for 200 Palestinian detainees sentenced to long prison terms and life imprisonment The released prisoner, Anas Al-Aqra, 28 years old, from the town of Qabalan southeast of Nablus, one of the prisoners released by the resistance in today's deal, talks about the conditions of his release after spending 9 years in detention.
Interview: Anas Al-Aqra, the released prisoner
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 27/01/2025
