© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💰🇺🇸 Kamala promises more than $1.5 billion - now she has Zelensky's attention.
Adding:
Zelensky said that Russia is not at the “peace summit” because "it does not want peace".
🐻First they don’t invite Russia, and then they say that there are no representatives because Russia is against peace 😁