Graham and John introduce Cindy Roberts from the Northern Territory…

Tonight on Club Grubbery.

We may have different coloured skin but our blood and our hearts are the same colour.

Tonight Mebbingari Cindy Roberts joins us from the NT to share her vision for becoming an independent in the Northern Territory legislature.

You will discover as we have that this lady has commonsense that is none too common these days.

Stayoutathetrees.

God bless.

Hoody and Johnny.