🏡 High Tunnel Vs. Greenhouse: Unveiling The Differences 🌱

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔍 Are you curious!! What sets a high tunnel apart from a greenhouse?
Is it all about geometry? Let's delve into it with Dawn Gallop!
🎧 https://bit.ly/3DYw8O2
🏠 Greenhouse Basics: A solid structure with polycarbonate panels, traditional framing, and no mobility. A haven for plants!
🌡️ Temperature Challenges: Greenhouses can get scorching, even with fans. Imagine 120 degrees in June! ☀️❄️
🌱 High Tunnel Transition: As plants grow, we move from the greenhouse to the high tunnel – a more adaptable space.
🌿 High Tunnel Perks: With better temperature control and mobility, high tunnels offer the ideal nurturing environment.
🌟 Join the Conversation: Explore the world of plant nurturing structures, from greenhouses to high tunnels. Let's grow together! 🌿🏠