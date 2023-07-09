BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🦝❤️Kherson Climbing Around and Has Some Dinner
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
60 views • 07/09/2023

🦝❤️Kherson has some Dinner. He likes to Eat in different places. Then he puts things in order. In his own way.

Cynthia, looks like it's a bird egg to eat right now. For those who don't know about Kherson. He was once in a petting zoo that was in or close to the conflict area of the Ukraine war. He was picked up, befriended and is treated very well at his new home. In Russia there aren't usually any raccoons. He's featured in videos all the time at his own channel at Telegram.

