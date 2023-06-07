Pitiful Animal





June 6, 2023





The way she looked at everyone around her was full of fear and trembling





On a beautiful day, the sun was soft and the wind was blowing

I and my friends went to the beach to rest after a tiring day of work

But on the way, we discovered Codeezinha and her puppies lying on the side of the road.

We all got out of the car to see what happened to her mother and puppies

Oh no, puppies just over a week old were covered in mud





Whenever someone passed by, Codeezinha would ran out hoping someone would have mercy on her and her daughter

But all they got was a look of pity

Some people even showed fear and avoided the poor girl

Gradually, faith in people began to freeze in her heart

She was suspicious when someone approaches, using her small body to cover for her young cubs





The shelter environment there was too poor, humid, dirty, without food and water, so it was very dangerous for the puppies.

Codeezinha misunderstood and mistrusted when I arrived

She didn't know what would happen, harm or love, good or evil, salvation or death.

The way she looked at everyone around her was full of fear and trembling

Then I started talking as softly as possible, doing actions that helped her feel what love was.

Fortunately, Codeezinha was a gentle child who knew how to treat people.

That was why it didn't take too long, I was able to touch her mother and puppies





8 little puppies had to be isolated to treat skin diseases

Good thing I hadn't seen them scratch and itch as much as before.

With nutritious food every day they also started to get chubby and become more active

Especially that day they really enjoyed human touch

Although those were the most positive signs, I couldn’t be happy too soon





The new life had many surprises, but everyone had integrated as peacefully as possible

They were good children, always supplemented with vitamins every day to soon become healthy

All 8 puppies were making great strides and I was very pleased with them.

They knew how to express their emotions, take confident, healthy steps, that was what the 8 little angles were doing

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xISpVW2G3ak



