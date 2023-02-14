Lyndi Kennedy Discloses Deep Connection Between Freemasonry and Mormonism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Lyndi Kennedy found herself questioning her espoused beliefs in the Mormon church and diving deep in the Word of God. She discovered that Mormonism is taken straight from the satanic principles of Freemasonry. This warrior woman is the mom of three amazing boys - and she’s determined to shine a light on the lies and toxic underpinnings of the Mormon church. Lyndi is an influencer, stylist, and fashion show host who found the love of the one true Christ. She shares her journey from practicing devout Mormon ritualism to the freedom that she found in the gospel. She also explains the secretive connection between Mormonism’s founder, Joseph Smith, and the Freemasons.
TAKEAWAYS
Joseph Smith was a 33rd degree Mason and practiced witchcraft as a child with his family
Russell M. Nelson, the current prophet of the Mormon church, is a member of the secret Skull and Bones society
Mormon ritualism mirrors the ritualism of Freemasonry in many aspects
Mormonism is a culture steeped in obedience and fear
