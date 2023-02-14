Lyndi Kennedy Discloses Deep Connection Between Freemasonry and Mormonism

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Lyndi Kennedy found herself questioning her espoused beliefs in the Mormon church and diving deep in the Word of God. She discovered that Mormonism is taken straight from the satanic principles of Freemasonry. This warrior woman is the mom of three amazing boys - and she’s determined to shine a light on the lies and toxic underpinnings of the Mormon church. Lyndi is an influencer, stylist, and fashion show host who found the love of the one true Christ. She shares her journey from practicing devout Mormon ritualism to the freedom that she found in the gospel. She also explains the secretive connection between Mormonism’s founder, Joseph Smith, and the Freemasons.







TAKEAWAYS





Joseph Smith was a 33rd degree Mason and practiced witchcraft as a child with his family





Russell M. Nelson, the current prophet of the Mormon church, is a member of the secret Skull and Bones society





Mormon ritualism mirrors the ritualism of Freemasonry in many aspects





Mormonism is a culture steeped in obedience and fear







