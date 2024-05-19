YOUNG BoA BANKER DEAD - 60 HOUR WORK WEEK HEART ATTACKS CONTINUE!

He had a few things working against him.

1. He was young.

2. He had to travel here from Sweden in 2021/22 for employment.

3. He played soccer.

It was a recipe for disaster! But no, he was working too many hours at the bank!

Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000217296744&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user

https://nypost.com/2024/05/17/business/bank-of-america-trader-dies-following-death-of-leo-lukenas/

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-05-17/a-25-year-old-bofa-credit-trader-dies-suddenly-at-industry-event

Music: Theme from Barney Miller

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

