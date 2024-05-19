YOUNG BoA BANKER DEAD - 60 HOUR WORK WEEK HEART ATTACKS CONTINUE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He had a few things working against him.
1. He was young.
2. He had to travel here from Sweden in 2021/22 for employment.
3. He played soccer.
It was a recipe for disaster! But no, he was working too many hours at the bank!
Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000217296744&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user
https://nypost.com/2024/05/17/business/bank-of-america-trader-dies-following-death-of-leo-lukenas/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-05-17/a-25-year-old-bofa-credit-trader-dies-suddenly-at-industry-event
Music: Theme from Barney Miller
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report