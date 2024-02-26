FIVEFOLD MINISTRY AND RABBI PART 4

Eph 4:11-12

Eph 4:11 Furthermore, he gave some people as emissaries, some as prophets, some as proclaimers of the Good News (Evangelists) , and some as shepherds and teachers. Eph 4:12 Their task is to equip God's people for the work of service that builds the body of the Messiah,

TASK = G2677 καταρτισμός katartismos Thayer Definition: 1) complete furnishing, equipping

EQUIPPING/WORK - G2041 ἔργον ergon Thayer Definition: 1) business, employment, that which any one is occupied 1a) that which one undertakes to do, enterprise, undertaking 2) any product whatever, any thing accomplished by hand, art, industry, or mind 3) an act, deed, thing done: the idea of working is emphasized in opp. to that which is less than work



