HEART DISEASE 🖤 THE SECRET OF MAGNESIUM

90% of humans are magnesium deficient.





7 reasons you should be supplementing with magnesium:





Improved sleep





Magnesium plays a crucial role in the function of GABA receptors.





These are your brain's primary inhibitory neurotransmitters.





By supporting these receptors, magnesium promotes more restful sleep cycles.





Reduced stress





Magnesium regulates the hypothalamus.





This part of the brain regulates the adrenal and pituitary glands, which are both important for your body's stress response.





When magnesium levels are optimal, cortisol levels drop and stress levels decrease.





Anti-inflammatory benefits





Magnesium deficiencies are linked to chronic inflammation that can cause:





• Heart attack

• Mood disorders

• Digestive issues





Consistently getting enough magnesium maximizes your defense against these.





Enhanced relaxation





Magnesium's benefits don’t stop at the brain.





It also aids in transporting calcium within cells, allowing muscles to relax and contract.





This avoids muscle tension and cramps, providing physical relaxation.





Stronger bones





60% of your body's magnesium is stored in your bones.





It assists in converting vitamin D into its active form, which aids calcium absorption, a critical component of bone health.





This ensures the bones remain dense and strong, reducing the risk of fractures.





Supports heart health





Magnesium aids in the dilation of blood vessels.





This decreases vascular resistance and leads to improved blood pressure regulation.





Magnesium supplements have also been shown to limit the buildup of fats and unhealthy cholesterol in the blood vessels.





Enhanced athletic performance





Magnesium helps move blood sugar into muscles for optimal performance.





During physical activity, your body’s need for more magnesium increases.





It also plays a key role in getting rid of lactic acid, which causes pain during training.





Supplementing with magnesium will improve your:





• Mood

• Energy levels

• Inflammation

• Mental clarity

• Physical performance





There are countless products out there, so knowing where to start can be difficult. ↓





