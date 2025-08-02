© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dutch authorities arrest lawyer suing Gates & Pfizer CEO in military-style raid
⚖️ Arno van Kessel—the lawyer leading a landmark case against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and WEF’s Klaus Schwab over COVID vaccine injuries—was dragged from his home in a late-night military raid.
🚨 Blindfolded. Detained without charges. Held for 90 days. His crime? "Suspected anti-institutional activities." Translation: He dared to challenge the architects of the pandemic.
💀 One month before trial, Dutch special forces erased habeas corpus—the foundation of Western justice—to silence him.
🗣 American podcaster Jimmy Dore: "This is fascism. The regime jails critics while Gates & Schwab enjoy impunity."