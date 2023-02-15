🚨Breaking-⚠️ Shelter in Place-⚠️Truck Carrying Hazardous Material Overturns In Tucson, Az

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANOTHER ONE: A Shelter in place has a been ordered in Tuscon, Arizona after a truck carrying highly hazardous materials overturned on I-10.
Scanner audio reveals the chemical as nitric acid.
Death has been observed with inhalation concentrations of 20% or higher of nitric acid.Truck carrying hazardous materials overturns on a freeway in Tucson, Arizona.
People told to stay indoors.
Loads of coincidences lately.
