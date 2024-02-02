Ed Dowd: UK Excess Deaths are Up a Staggering 22% Among 1 to14 Year Olds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ed Dowd: UK Excess Deaths are Up a Staggering 22% among 1 to 14-Year-Olds After “Magic Juice” Introduced. Edward Dowd joined Jimmy Dore recently to discuss the staggering number of excess deaths for children in the UK.
UK HAS A PROBLEM: Excess deaths are up a staggering 22% among 1 to 14-year-olds. Notably, this trend didn’t start until “the magic juice started to be issued to children later in 2021.”
2020: 9 percent fewer deaths than expected
2021: 7 percent fewer deaths than expected
2022: 16 percent MORE deaths than expected
2023: 22 percent MORE deaths than expected
What changed? The “magic juice” was introduced to kids in 2021!