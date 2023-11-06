OBAMA WOLF IN SHEEPS CLOTHING - ZIONISTS ARE WORKING HARD PLANNING THERE NEXT MOVE

- WE ARE STILL HERE THEY HAVE’NT WON YET AND THEY NEVER WILL WIN AS LONG AS WE HOLD THE LINE





KNOW YOUR ENEMY

KNOW WHO THEY ARE

BE READY TO ACT

PROTECT YOUR FAMILY





DO THE MAGNET TEST HELP SAVE A LIFE





MILLIONS MARKED FOR DEATH IN THE UK

STOP THE CULL

SUBSCRIBE:https://t.me/victimsofthenanometaantenna





[email protected]





Shared from and subscribe to:

Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/