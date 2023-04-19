Trump, the Peace Plan & Bernie's Communist Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 30th, 2020
In this episode of Prophecy Quake, we will discuss the controversial topic of President Trump and why the Lord put him in office. We will also discuss Trump's Middle East Peace Plan, the coming wave of violent communist revolution in America from Bernie Sanders supporters, and the soon beginning of the Great Tribulation.