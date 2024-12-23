WINTER SOLDIER - Iraq and Afghanistan Eyewitness Accounts of the Occupations

Winter Soldier: Iraq and Afghanistan was an event at which more than 200 U.S. military veterans and active duty soldiers, as well as Iraqi and Afghani civilians, provided accounts of their experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan. The event was inspired by the Winter Soldier Investigation of 1971. It was organized by Iraq Veterans Against the War, and held from March 13 to March 16, 2008, timed for the fifth anniversary of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, at the National Labor College in Silver Spring, Maryland. Soldiers spoke of free-fire zones, the shootings and beatings of innocent civilians, racism at the highest levels of the military, sexual harassment and assault within the military, and the torturing of prisoners. The mainstream media overlooked these accounts…





“In spring 2008, Iraq Veterans Against the War gathered outside Washington, D.C., and testified to atrocities they personally committed or witnessed while deployed in the occupations of Afghanistan and Iraq. In this book are the powerful words, images, and documents of this historic event.” “Winter Soldier: Iraq and Afghanistan preserves and honors the participants’ courageous contributions in order to ensure that people around the world remember their stories and struggles. The book’s documentation includes the testimonies of dozens of veterans addressing such issues as the U.S. military’s callous disregard for civilian life, the torture of detainees, the culture of racism that’s inherent in a military occupation, gender discrimination, and the health crisis facing today’s veterans.”–Jacket





Rules of engagement — Racism and the dehumanization of war — Civilian testimony : the cost of war in Iraq — Divide and conquer : gender and sexuality in the military — The crisis in veterans’ healthcare and the costs of war at home — Corporate pillaging and the breakdown of the military — The future of GI resistance — Concluding remarks from Camilo Mejia — Afterword by Aaron Glantz — Glossary of military terms.