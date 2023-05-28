© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Author of ‘Behind the Green Mask’, the late Rosa Koire, breaks down the totalitarian United Nations control plan known as ‘Agenda 21’ (which later became Agenda 2030).
“The goal of Agenda 21 is one world government, and total control from a central unit.”
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media