Laws Against Antisemitism
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
37 followers
12 views • 04/07/2024

Laws against ”antisemitism” and against ”hate speech” have been been on the rise for decades now. Many states have take their definition of Antisemitism wholly from the Jews. Factually, much of the Bible is ”antisemitic.” Where is the Christian defense of the Bible? Pulpits remain silent.

The hypocrisy of the Jew is self evident -- they reserve the right to genocide others freely and talk about it openly.  And men are too afraid to object and the pulpits are silent.

Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com

