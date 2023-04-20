Raymond Sawada: Former pro ice hockey player (38) suddenly collapses, dies during game

APRIL 10, 2023. Former professional ice hockey player Raymond Sawada was playing a recreational hockey game for the Richmond Cowboys this evening. Whilst on the bench, he suddenly collapsed and died. He was a firefighter for the city of Burnaby (since 2017) at the time of his death and looked extremely fit and healthy.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Nicole, his two young and incredibly amazing daughters, Victoria (9) and Charlotte (6), and his supportive, devoted, and dedicated family and friends.

