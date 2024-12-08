Trump Avoids the Swamp Traps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump's cabinet nominees make it through another week. Pete Hegseth looked sunk at the beginning of the week, but has fought back, like John Paul Jones. World War Three is in the third week of the Sitzenkrieg, hopefully, and with many prayers, this cup will pass. It is about 40 days, a little more than a month away from the inauguration, will we make it? I would put odds to it, but only one side wins.