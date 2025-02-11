2025-2-11 I dare you to watch the whole thing

The people don't want to listen, or they would listen to God. No one is stopping us but ourself.

The clown show is going on all around us, and why don't we turn to God?

Why do people wake up everyday and login........when God is like, log out forever and don't look back.?.

I'm going to yell at you; I'm going to challenge you; I'm going to cuss at you; I'm going to say hard things you won't like.......see if you can put up with it? Because, in order to walk this walk with Him, those who will, will.........and the rest..........whatever....... And they who make it, they will be happy I smashed them with a sledged hammer, and they who seek to safe and defend their life..........well, keep watching the news, it will soon overtake you.

I have set before you life and death...............choose life.





