🤡German FM Baerbock - in Kiev said that 'Ukraine should negotiate from a position of strength' - April 1, 2025 - ENG text only

German Foreign Minister Baerbock - in Kiev said that "Ukraine should negotiate from a position of strength": (April 1, 2025, visit with Zelensky)

Putin is stalling for time. He is avoiding negotiations, continuing his illegal war of aggression and intensifying it with brutal strikes on residential buildings.

Putin cannot be trusted in the current situation. Real and lasting peace is only possible when the Russian president realizes that he cannot win this war and that his destructive strategy will not succeed. That is why it is so important that Ukraine can lead peace talks from a position of strength.

That is why we, as representatives of Central Europe, made it so clear at our meeting in Madrid that we Europeans are in favor of a real and lasting peace, we are in favor of a strong Ukraine, and that is why there can be no preconditions for a ceasefire. We Europeans are also clear that there can be no lifting of sanctions without peace.

Adding more about this:

During this visit, partial from link below:

Germany will provide 7 billion euros in aid for Ukraine in 2025, Ukrainian media cited Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as saying after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kiev on Tuesday.

"I held a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Barbock. Germany is a leader in Europe in the scale of assistance provided to Ukraine - from financial aid and weapons [...]. We are grateful to the Bundestag for the decision to provide an additional 3 billion euros to Ukraine. In total, German support this year will amount to 7 billion euros," media outlets quoted Zelensky as saying.

https://interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/110718/





