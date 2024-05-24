🚨‼️ Russian assault group occupies AFU positions southwest of Novomikhailovka.

Video speeded up...

FICO SHOT FOR NOT BACKING UKRAINE, ATTACKER ADMITS:

We knew attempted assassin adored Mad Vlad’s Nazi regime and now it’s official - Juraj Cintula explains exactly why he critically injured Slovakian PM in heinous attack :

Cintula wants military assistance to be given to Ukraine and regards current government as "Judas" toward EU, so he decided to act - official court docs detailing interrogation of attacker.

Juraj now faces at least 25-year sentence if convicted, but in his lousy defense he claims he didn’t want to kill PM - just "damage his health" so he couldn’t be country’s leader any more…

Fico's expected to recover from his wounds, with his condition listed as "serious but stable".

EU THREATENS TO ASSASSINATE GEORGIAN PM: Kobakhidze (👆) reveals Brussels trying to intimidate him with DEATH THREATS in latest malicious blackmail attempt, with European bloc furious over foreign agents law:

EU Commissioner told me, "You saw what happened to Fico and you should be very careful." When, in context of blackmail related to the law, Slovakian PM is mentioned, who was injured in terrorist attack few days ago and still in hospital, this worries us extremely - Kobakhidze states without naming European official.

PM’s adamant that West won’t turn Georgia into "2nd Ukraine", adding Tbilisi will stand firm in decision to label foreign companies what they are despite threats of U.S. sanctions and end to Georgia’s bid to join EU.







