Gradually, footage is starting to emerge with new evidence of the limitations of the "Iron Dome". However, this is not even enough to dent its prestige. Specifically, this building is located in the Ha-Kiryah area and is part of the IDF headquarters. Interestingly, the footage of the impact was apparently filmed by a serviceman.
Coordinates: 32.075009385352416, 34.78773154767985
The area is strictly military.